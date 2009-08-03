High/Low (ish) Collaborations

While we were out covering the shows and the styles of All Points West, two exciting new collaborations were announced.

Doc Martens is now working with Jean Paul Gaultier on their very own version of the cage boot. The boots feature diamond cutouts and come in black and white. Fashionista speculates that they will only be available in Gaultier stores in France. So, when you’re over there picking up your archival Balenciaga, stop in for some Gaultier too. [fashionista]

J.Brand is also working with a high fashion partner. Hussein Chalayan has designed three styles: the Beau, the Circuit, and the Legging, and yes- you guessed it! They’re super skinny, just don’t call them jeggings. All three styles are available at Barneys. [The Moment]