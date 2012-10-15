Rihanna Spills On Everything From Chris Brown to Partying In New “Vogue” Interview



Rihanna is officially a Vogue cover girl for the second time. The occasionally controversial starlet posed for the famed lens of Annie Leibovitz in a variety of high-style wares for the magazine’s November issue, including a lace Valentino dress and a Marc Jacobs sequined top and skirt combo (above). Never one to shy away from speaking up, Rihanna spilled on everything from dating to partying to reporter Jason Gay. Check out highlights from the interview below.

On Chris Brown: “To the world, I feel like there’s no closure. There’s some obsession that’s continued even throughout when we weren’t friends or couldn’t be friends at all. Hated each other. The world hasn’t let go. They haven’t seen any progress in our friendship, because they don’t see anything, really, besides the song.” And speaking of Brown and Rihanna’s collaboration (“Birthday Cake Remix“), she stated: “I didn’t think it could be anything detrimental to my career. I was on a tour bus ride between two cities, listening to my album, thinking, ‘Oooh, maybe I should make this into a duet.’ And I started coming up with a bunch of people, and his name crossed my mind. I thought, We haven’t made a song in so long together . . . it could be a little shocking.”

On drug allegations after photos of her partying at Coachella surfaced: “They knew what it was. They knew it was marijuana. It was completely clear to them. I just thought it was uncalled for. I don’t do cocaine. I don’t like being associated with anything that’s untrue.”

On dating: “I have not been on a date in forever. Like two years. Haven’t gone to the movies, to dinner. Zero. I would love to go on a date. You don’t think that? I’m a woman. A young woman, vibrant, and I love to have fun. And I have too many vaginas around me at this point. Seriously, all I want is a guy to take me out and make me laugh for a good hour and take my ass back home. He doesn’t even have to come up. All I want is a conversation for an hour.”

On BFF Katy Perry: “[We] go through personal things in a very public way and genuinely care if each other are OK.”

On private planes (and occasional depression): “Every time we come on one of these things, it’s unreal. I’m in a positive space, but I do have my days. Everybody has their days.”