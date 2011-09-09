Highlights From Fashion’s Night Out: StyleCaster Edition

I don’t know if you were one of the thousands who descended upon the insane New York streets last night, but let’s just say things got hectic. I remember last year’s Fashion’s Night Out being chaotic, but not like this! Literally everyone was doing something, and it was impossible to make it to everything, but hopefully you all got the chance to take part in some sort of festivities.

I started the night at Rag & Bone, where Carmelo Anthony and La La Vasquez were hosting a private event. They each designed fedoras for the brand, which basically sold out immediately, and came with a signed basketball. The lady of the evening, Anna Wintour, even popped in with her gorgeous daughter (check the gallery for a pic!).

Then it was off to to the DKNY party uptown to hang out with the rest of the StyleCaster crew, which you can see some snapshots of in the gallery. It was our go-to spot for the evening, and we were thrilled to be a part of it.

Now it’s your turn. Let us know what you did, who you saw, and what your favorite part of last night was.