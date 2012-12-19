High-Fashion Hits The Slopes: 10 Perfect Items For Your Winter Getaways

Gone are the days of oversized ski pants and bulky coats. In today’s modern world, you can easily pull off a sophisticated look on your next ski trip. Many top designers and fashion forward brands are now making stylish ski and snowboarding apparel, with clothing and accessories that keep you warm, dry and looking like a true fashionista as you head to the mountains this winter.

Merging the best in innovation, athleticism and style, we pulled together a list of our favorite pieces that make a fashion statement, both on and off the slopes. From form-fitting ski pants to classic weekender bags, we are sure you will want to add more than a few of these great items to your holiday wish list!

Skiing is a truly challenging sport, and arguably a dangerous one. So while it’s important to have some style, always make sure you’re dressed for safety and fully prepared before you hit the slopes. Winter is also prime time for dry hair and skin, so make sure to moisturize regularly, and try CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ to keep your hair looking beautiful all season long.

1 of 11 Whether you’re just getting started on the bunny slope or an experienced snowboarder, our slideshow has something for everyone hoping to turn a few heads at the lodge this season! Look stylish, stay warm and help the environment all with one amazing jacket! Inspired by Oakley Pro Rider Gretchen Bleiler, a snowboarding champion and active environmentalist, the GB Eco Jacket is made from 50% recycled materials, comes with a RECCO® avalanche safety reflector, a removable zip storm skirt system and even has special pockets to hold your phone and ski goggles. These guys have thought of everything, including style – choose from three gorgeous colors that will make sure you stay warm and stylish on the slopes. GB Eco Jacket; $280; at oakley.com Layering never looked so good. Wear this pullover under your heavier ski jacket and stay warm all day long. When you return to the lodge for a hot chocolate (or a hot toddy!) you can show off this fashionable piece that highlights both your sporty and your feminine side. So luxurious, it even sparkles with Swarovski crystal detailing. Bogner Zipper Pullover Arielle; $349; at bogner.com Make a statement on the slopes with these vibrant ski pants. Designed to offer full coverage during deep powder days, these pants are crafted with Sturdy Gore-Tex® Pro Shell, are lightweight and fully waterproof. You’ll be warm, dry and stylish as you tackle the mountains! The North Face Free Thinker Shell Pants; $349; at rei.com This trendy jacket looks equally as good on the city streets as it does on the ski slopes. With a feminine silhouette and hand quilted detailing, this jacket is a great winter investment, and comes in both bright pink and classic black. Oh, and did we mention it’s made from recycled materials, locally constructed in New York City and is 100% vegan? Vaute Couture KINDER Jacket; $365; at vautecouture.com Stay warm and dry as you ski in pants that are as comfortable as your favorite pair of leggings. The designers at Snow Sugar know how to make fun and sexy winter apparel, and they really hit it out of the park with these ski pants. Their Vinyl Outer shell deflects the cold while keeping in the heat, and they are fully high water and wind resistant. Plus the added shine gives them a bit of a rock ‘n’ roll edge that we love! Snow Sugar Pixie Pants; $120; at snowsugar.com This faux-fur vest will keep you cozy and warm this ski season, and is sure to turn a few heads. Great for a romantic getaway or a fun ski trip with the girls, this vest is best worn before or after you hit the slopes. Available in Black Fox, Finn Raccoon, Mong Lamb, and Rabbit styles. Skea Limited Pebbles Vest; $350; at skealimited.com Need to bring your laptop on your next weekend ski trip? The iSkin Summit is the perfect carrying case to protect your devices when you head to the mountains for a fun weekend. Made from quilted and stuffed nylon, this bag offers significant protection for your 13” or 15” laptop. This case also comes in six fun colors and is great at conserving heat generated by small electronics. iSkin Summit; $110; at iSkin.com These aren’t your typical UGG boots. Designed for style and functionality, these fashionable boots are made with waterproof leather and moisture-releasing eVent® sockliner. Not only is this pair super soft and durable, but the lace up detailing adds a subtle hint of style that makes this pair the ideal “après ski” boot. Belcloud UGG Boots; $295; at uggaustralia.com Luxury jewelry designer Erica Molinari has brought her eye for all things glitter to ski apparel. Her line of hats and scarves are made from fine Italian cashmere, adorned with genuine Swarovski elements, are elegant and on trend, all the while keeping you warm throughout the entire ski season. Erica Molinari Skull Beanie; $348; at henribendel.com Travel to your winter weekend getaway in classic style with this great weekender bag. The tribal pattern is totally on trend for this season, and gives off that “rustic yet chic” vibe. Fashion aside, this bag is also practical, with three inside pockets and two outside zip pockets, as well as a detachable shoulder strap. Pendelton Weekender Bag; $278; at pendleton-usa.com Next slideshow starts in 10s Holiday Gift Guide 2012: Last Minute Luxury Gift Ideas For Everyone In Your...



















