Postcards from Nashville: A Look At The Distinct Styles Of Country’s Leading Ladies

We’ve been gearing up for tonight’s big “Nashville” debut for quite some time now, y’all! In fact, we’ve been speculating nonstop about whether the country music drama will exceed our expectations, and about the sure-to-be fabulous outfits worn by the show’s stars Connie Britton and Hayden Panttiere.

While high hair, sequins, and tassels are the norm for country stars, we also realized there are plenty of modern-day twangy divas who tend to break the “more is more” stereotype and experiment with their wardrobes, like Taylor Swift and Leann Rimes.

So grab the nearest can of hairspray and check our roundup of classic looks from top country music stars, past and present.