The Most Flattering High-Waisted Swimsuits Money Can Buy

Whether it’s my jeans, trouser pants, or my bikinis, when it comes to bottoms, high-rise cuts are always my go-to. Sure, low-rise pants may be making a resurgence with the Gen Z crowd, but mark my word, that is one trend I will definitely not be participating in. In my opinion, high-waisted bottoms are significantly more flattering on most figures (especially if you have a junior hourglass like me), and with the right high-waisted swimsuit, they can also be ultra lifting to the backside as well (which is always a plus, in my book).

Not only do high-cut and high-rise swimsuits exude a vintage appeal, but they’re also a great option for those who prefer to keep more of their midsection unexposed when they’re out in public. They’re truly a fabulous (and fuss-free) alternative to a classic one-piece swimsuit.

Whether you’re into a more modest fit with full coverage or prefer a retro, ’90s inspired style with a cheeky fit, there are plenty of high-rise swimsuit options to choose from, with a variety of on-trend colorways and fun prints on offer. Why not add a few different pieces to your lineup so you have some nice options during your next beach day or pool party? Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite high-waisted swimsuits to shop for yourself.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Pink Queen High-Waisted Bikini With over twenty-five different solid colorways and chic prints to choose from, this high-cut two-piece bikini set has something for everyone. The wire-free top is also super flattering for all body types and features a scoop neckline and removable padding. Pink Queen High-Waisted Bikini $25.99 buy it

2. Zaful Wide Strap High-Waisted Bikini This adorable two-piece swimsuit set features a fully adjustable lace-up fastening in the back, high-quality textured fabric, and removable padding. Zaful Wide Strap High-Waisted Bikini $25.99 buy it

3. Tempt Me High-Waisted Ruffle Bikini This two-piece bikini set allows you to play with different colors and patterns. The high-coverage top is designed with chic, off-the-shoulder ruffle details and the bottoms have a mid-coverage high rise cut. Tempt Me High-Waisted Ruffle Bikini $28.99 buy it

4. OMKAGI Bandeau Swimsuit This high-rise bikini set comes in thirty-eight different colors and prints and the flattering fit suits most body types. It’s also designed with an ultra-comfortable fabric made of both Spandex and polyester. OMKAGI Bandeau Swimsuit $24.99 buy it