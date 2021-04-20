The 6 Best High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, Ranked

Scroll To See More Images

Right now, there’s no better-selling item in the swimwear world than the humble high-waisted bikini bottom. As someone who spends the majority of her day online shopping for the best pieces to recommend to all of you, I’ve come across a fair few different versions of this summer essential—and not all are created equal! To help you decipher which ones your booty deserves this season, I’ve rounded up a few of my all-time favorite high-waisted bikini bottoms just in time for summer 2021.

Whether you’re a bikini-buying newbie or you have a swimwear collection to rival that of a mega-famous influencer, there is always room in your rotation for a new bottom with a truly great fit. At least, that’s what I keep telling myself every single time I add a new bikini to my cart. What can I say—It’s an addiction that I am happy to suffer from.

This year, no silhouette compares to the high-waisted, high-side fit absolutely every brand seems to be on board with. But finding the right bottoms for you can still be tricky! The picks I’ve included on this particular list have a little bit of everything for you to consider. Some versions—like the one from Kitty & Vibe—are designed with a super-specific bum-flattering fit, while others—like my faves from Aerie—come in tons of prints and colors to give you all the options you could ever want.

The suits below all span different price points, but basically, they’re the bottoms that I would rush out to buy again if I lost all my swimwear tomorrow in a freak accident. Yes, they’re that good. Read on for my ranking of the top six high-waist bikini bottoms on the market. It’s hard to play favorites, but someone has to do it!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Aerie Split High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom

This seamless bikini bottom from Aerie is made from recycled nylon and features a few sexy cutouts at the waist to show a little skin. It’s also the most affordable option on this list, priced at just under $30 bucks, so the great price plus the amazing fit make it my first choice and top rec. If you’re not into the cut-outs, Aerie also does this silhouette in tons of other materials and patterns with slightly different detailing.

2. Kitty & Vibe High Hip Bottoms

Kitty & Vibe’s bikini bottoms are guaranteed to fit you perfectly thanks to their sizing system that takes both the size of your behind and your hips into account. Say goodbye to ill-fitting bikinis—this best-selling bottom has you covered. If you have a smaller booty, choose a size in their “1” range to stop your bottoms from sagging. If you have a bigger booty, the “2” range will make sure that you have a little extra material for the right coverage-to-cheek ratio.

3. Good American Reversible Good Waist Cheeky Bottoms

Good American’s bikini bottoms are designed to be uber-flattering and these in particular also happen to be reversible, so you get two suits for the price of one. Not only are these Kardashian-approved (and we all know that family knows how to show off a booty) but the size range is great too, with swimwear offered in sizes XS through 4X.

4. Victoria’s Secret Santa Teresa Smocked High Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom

If you love high-waisted bottoms with an extra-cheeky fit, the sexy shape of these smocked bottoms from Victoria’s Secret was practically made for you. Plus, the lace-up detailing on each side is adjustable, ideal for those with bigger hips who don’t love too-tight bottoms digging in. Hard pass!

5. Frankies Bikinis Cupid High Waist Bikini Bottom

You’ve probably seen this bikini all over your Instagram—Frankies Bikinis definitely knows how to make a suit you’ll want to show off. This season, they have tons of high-waisted, high-side options, like the Cupid bottoms with this subtle but sweet tie detailing for a little extra flair.

6. L*Space Ribbed Frenchi Bikini Bottom

I love the color of these bikini bottoms from L*Space, but it’s the fit that really wins me over. The only reason they’re last on the list is the mega-high price tag! Still, if you’re down to splurge on a bikini to last you a lifetime, I can’t recommend this one enough. It comes in a few different colors you can mix and match with tops from any brand. I won’t judge you if you splurge!