High Waist, High Style: Style Spotlight With Lindsey Calla [Video]

Swim Trends: Vintage High Waist

Forget the itsy bitsy teeny bikini, this summer the high waist swimsuit is back and making big waves.

We’ve seen shows like Mad Men inspire our wardrobes and infuse our styles with a retro flair and now it’s time to take it to the sand and have our own Marilyn moment.

Designers like Mara Hoffman gave this style a modern twist on the runway with updated silhouettes, contemporary prints, and cut outs that will keep you looking anything but dated.

So with shapes that seem like they’re looking back in time, these styles have never seemed so fashion forward.