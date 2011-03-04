High Vs. Low Shopping Picks: Home Decor Edition

Shopping for your space is a lot like shopping for yourself. When shopping for home decor it’s important to mix high-end and low-end items for a balanced look, and the same goes for your wardrobe. You should invest in timeless, classic furniture, but make sure not to splurge on the trendier pieces that you’ll most likely want to get rid of in your next redecoration.

With the high prices of a lot of home furnishing, decorating can be a tough endeavor for someone on a budget. But to prove to you that it’s not impossible, I’ve rounded up some lower-priced options of some of my favorite, unique items to decorate your space. Click through for today’s edition of high-low shopping.