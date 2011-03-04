StyleCaster
High Vs. Low Shopping Picks: Home Decor Edition

Shopping for your space is a lot like shopping for yourself. When shopping for home decor it’s important to mix high-end and low-end items for a balanced look, and the same goes for your wardrobe. You should invest in timeless, classic furniture, but make sure not to splurge on the trendier pieces that you’ll most likely want to get rid of in your next redecoration.

With the high prices of a lot of home furnishing, decorating can be a tough endeavor for someone on a budget. But to prove to you that it’s not impossible, I’ve rounded up some lower-priced options of some of my favorite, unique items to decorate your space. Click through for today’s edition of high-low shopping.

Left: Solid Green Sunbrella Headboard, $1059, at ballarddesigns
Right: Home Reflections Shantung Diamond Tufted Twin Headboard, $181.55, at qvc

Left: Mayfair Steamer Media Trunk Vintage Cigar Leather, $1895, at restoration hardware
Right: Wine Bar Treasure Trunk, $499, at napa style

Left: Regency Daybed, $3,698, at anthropologie
Right: Edie Velvet Chaise, $579, at urban outfitters

Left: Maltino Rug by Linie Design, $904, at unica home
Right: Linon Home Decor Flokati Rug, $229, at walmart

Left: Mirrored Vanity & Vanity Seat, $859, at horchow
Right: Hayworth Mirror & Vanity, $509.95, at pier1

Left: Madame Noire Chandelier, $1,785, at jayson home and garden
Right: Vannese Kirch " Black Gothic" Chandelier, $225, at living in style new york

Left: Desmond Screen, $1,500, at neiman marcus
Right: Wayborn Furniture Hunter Screen, $403.65, at amazon

