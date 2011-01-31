StyleCaster
Share

High Vs. Low Shopping Picks: Accessories Edition

What's hot
StyleCaster

High Vs. Low Shopping Picks: Accessories Edition

Andrea
by
High Vs. Low Shopping Picks: Accessories Edition
6 Start slideshow

For me, the really big splurges are reserved for birthdays and Christmas. And even then, they’re still gifts, so I’m not technically the one footing the bill (shout out to dad). But what about the other 363 days of the year? Those lust-worthy items don’t just disappear from your radar they’re still there, taunting you, keeping you up at night…. or is that just me?

Well, either way, whether you have a mild shopping addiction or a dangerous one (like myself), the fact remains: a girl’s gotta shop. So I’ve rounded up some lower-priced versions of some of my favorite splurge items of the moment. I guess that PS1 bag will just have to wait until August 10 that’s my birthday, for any generous admirers reading this right now. Xoxo

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Left: Proenza Schouler PS1 Medium Leather Satchel, $1,595, at netaporter
Right: Warehouse Leather Ring Detail Buckle Satchel, $112.06, at asos

Left: Chloë Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Mary Jane, $395, at barneys
Right: Jeffrey Campbell DAISY D, $139.95, at solestruck

Left: Balenciaga Sunglasses in Olive Amber, $438, at madisonlosangeles
Right: Elizabeth and James Fairfax Sunglasses in Tortoise, $185, at madisonlosangeles

Left: Pamela Love Double Cage Ring with Hinge, $625, at pamelalovenyc
Right: Armor Knuckle Ring, $70, at ladama

Left: Tom Binns Hand-painted Swarovski crystal necklace, $715, at netaporter
Right: Adia Kibur Neon Stone Necklace, $68, at shopbop

Left: Bvlgari ASSIOMA quartz watch, $9,150, at bulgari
Right: Michael Kors Ladies Leather Rectangle Watch, $150, at ebags

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Hardcore DIY: A Stackable Neon Bracelet

Hardcore DIY: A Stackable Neon Bracelet

Promoted Stories

share