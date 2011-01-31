High Vs. Low Shopping Picks: Accessories Edition

For me, the really big splurges are reserved for birthdays and Christmas. And even then, they’re still gifts, so I’m not technically the one footing the bill (shout out to dad). But what about the other 363 days of the year? Those lust-worthy items don’t just disappear from your radar they’re still there, taunting you, keeping you up at night…. or is that just me?

Well, either way, whether you have a mild shopping addiction or a dangerous one (like myself), the fact remains: a girl’s gotta shop. So I’ve rounded up some lower-priced versions of some of my favorite splurge items of the moment. I guess that PS1 bag will just have to wait until August 10 that’s my birthday, for any generous admirers reading this right now. Xoxo