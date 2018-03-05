StyleCaster
24 of the Coolest Pairs of High-Top Sneakers to Shop Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
Contrary to popular belief, sneakers can be plenty chic for places outside the gym. Observe street style stars, celebrities, and fashion bloggers wearing them all over Instagram, and you’ll be ready to stock up on your own collection of cool kicks. First stop: high-tops. Whether you’re styling them with a pair of sports pants and a crop top or your favorite floral dress, high-tops have a way of making an outfit look more effortless and casual—perfect timing, since the athleisure trend hit hard a few seasons ago, and isn’t going anywhere.

Ahead, meet our favorite pairs of high-top sneakers to buy now—plus, tons of ideas for how to wear them.

Dolce Vita Tate blush suede slip on sneakers, $132 at TOBI

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star high top sneakers, $60 at Shopbop

Nasty Gal Up Top vegan leather sneakers, $50 at Nasty Gal

Madewell Vans Unisex Sk8-Hi Reissue high top sneakers in oxford pink leather, $80 at Madewell

TOBI Jordana black patent leather high top sneakers, $56 at TOBI

Zara flora high-top sneakers, $70 at Zara

Vans Unisex Sk8-Hi Reissue high-top sneakers in sesame leather, $75 at Madewell

Kendall + Kylie camouflage high-top sneakers, $135 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Comme des Garcons Play Off-White Converse, $125 at Ssense

Converse All Star Woodmark canvas high-top sneakers, $75 at Selfridges & Co

NIKE The Reimagined Air Force Rebel XX suede and leather high top sneakers, $160 at Net-a-Porter

Reebok Freestyle high-top sneakers, $125 at Italist

FENTY x PUMA Trainer mid sneakers, $170 at Shopbop

Dolce Vita Nate high top sneaker, $50 at Nordstrom Rack

Nike Air Jordan 1 Jester XX high top sneakers, $214 at Luisa Via Roma

