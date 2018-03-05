24 of the Coolest Pairs of High-Top Sneakers to Shop Now

Contrary to popular belief, sneakers can be plenty chic for places outside the gym. Observe street style stars, celebrities, and fashion bloggers wearing them all over Instagram, and you’ll be ready to stock up on your own collection of cool kicks. First stop: high-tops. Whether you’re styling them with a pair of sports pants and a crop top or your favorite floral dress, high-tops have a way of making an outfit look more effortless and casual—perfect timing, since the athleisure trend hit hard a few seasons ago, and isn’t going anywhere.

Ahead, meet our favorite pairs of high-top sneakers to buy now—plus, tons of ideas for how to wear them.