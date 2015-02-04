We’re Calling It: High Slits Will Be Everywhere This Spring

There’s no denying that the last year was heavy on the sex appeal—from Kim Kardashian’s shiny ass breaking the Internet to the Chelsea Handler’s topless photo vs Instagram battle. Women, now more than ever, are less afraid to, well, show off what their mama gave them. Which is why we’re embracing the sky-high slit trend that’s sure to be everywhere next season.

We’re predicting that as soon as the blizzards stop and we’re allowed to show some skin without getting hypothermia, ladies everywhere will be showing off skin with their high slits. Whether it be skirts or dresses (like Kendall Jenner’s MUCH Music Awards dress) or even sweaters or tops, we’re predicting you’ll see this trend all over the runways, streets and your favorite retailers.

So you can be ahead of the game, we’re showing you how to style the trend! Click through the slideshow above and get ready to bare it all!