StyleCaster
Share

We’re Calling It: High Slits Will Be Everywhere This Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

We’re Calling It: High Slits Will Be Everywhere This Spring

Kristen Bousquet
by
12 Shares
We’re Calling It: High Slits Will Be Everywhere This Spring
16 Start slideshow

There’s no denying that the last year was heavy on the sex appeal—from Kim Kardashian’s shiny ass breaking the Internet to the Chelsea Handler’s topless photo vs Instagram battle. Women, now more than ever, are less afraid to, well, show off what their mama gave them. Which is why we’re embracing the sky-high slit trend that’s sure to be everywhere next season.

MORE: Ladies, These Are the Sexiest Hobbies You Can Have

We’re predicting that as soon as the blizzards stop and we’re allowed to show some skin without getting hypothermia, ladies everywhere will be showing off skin with their high slits. Whether it be skirts or dresses (like Kendall Jenner’s MUCH Music Awards dress) or even sweaters or tops, we’re predicting you’ll see this trend all over the runways, streets and your favorite retailers.

MORE: Dear Kylie Jenner, Ease Up on the Sexy Selfies (an Open Letter)

So you can be ahead of the game, we’re showing you how to style the trend! Click through the slideshow above and get ready to bare it all!

 

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Longline High-Slit Racerback Top; $15.90 at forever21.com

Photo: Getty

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Stateside Slit Skirt; $92 at revolveclothing.com

Photo: Tanya Taylor

High-Slit Longline Jacket; $39.90 at forever21.com

Photo: Pale Division

Photo: Collage Vintage

Nasty Gal Higher Ground Dress; $68 at nastygal.com

Photo: Isabella Thordsen

Side-Slit Knit Sweater; $22.80 at forever21.com

Photo: NYC Curb Appeal

Nasty Gal Slit Second Turtleneck Sweater; $68 at nastygal.com

Photo: Tsangtastic

Truly Madly Deeply High Slit Tank Top; $59 at urbanoutfitters.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Instagram Insta-Glam: Red Eyeshadow

Instagram Insta-Glam: Red Eyeshadow
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share