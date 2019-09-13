19 High-protein Veggie Sandwiches That Are Sure to Satisfy

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s be real: Sandwiches are the best. They’re easy to make, easy to pack, and don’t require utensils to eat. But if you don’t eat meat, high-protein vegetarian sandwiches can be a little tougher to come by. Forget picking up a vegetarian sandwich at the deli—you’ll likely end up with two slices of bread piled with lettuce, tomatoes, onion slices and a few pieces of cheese. So instead of relying on someone else to make your sandwich, why not just start packing your own? We’ve done you a solid and rounded up high-protein vegetarian sandwich recipes worth trying.

The options below are a mixture of vegetarian and vegan recipes that get their protein from meatless sources (like eggs and cheese) and/or plant-based sources (like chickpeas, tofu and tempeh). From smokey tofu sandwiches to meatless Sloppy Joes—we’re sure these sandwiches will cure your vegetarian meal woes.

No matter what your restrictions or preferences, you’re bound to find a lunch-worthy vegetarian sandwich that’ll keep you full for hours.

Ultimate Hummus Veggie Sandwich

Serve this hummus veggie sandwich on sprouted grain bread for even more satisfying protein and fiber.

Veggie Sandwich With Smoky Tofu and Lemon-Basil Mayo

This mile-high veggie-tofu sandwich is made even better with citrus-herb mayo.

Garden Veggie Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Go ahead and trade chicken salad for this equally creamy, veggie-packed chickpea salad.

Tofu Egg Salad Sandwich

This plant-based sandwich is less likely to assault your coworkers’ senses of smell than traditional egg salad.

Grilled Cheese With Apple and Havarti

When you need comfort food but still want to sneak in some fruit, try this apple grilled cheese.

Avocado-Tofu Sandwich With Caramelized Onions

You’ll never settle for plain avocado toast once you’ve tasted this stacked avocado-tofu sandwich.

Meatless Mexican-Inspired Sloppy Joes

If you’re looking for a new dinner sandwich to add to the rotation, these Mexican-inspired meatless Sloppy Joes are a great meatless option.

Smoky Tempeh Sandwich With Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

Sun-dried tomato pesto makes anything better, particularly this savory smoked tempeh sandwich.

Cucumber-Avocado Sandwich

Two hefty layers of goat cheese make this green sandwich especially satisfying, thanks to added fat and protein.

Tempeh Philly Cheese “Steaks”

These cheesesteak-inspired tempeh sandwiches are hearty and packed with tons of soft-cooked vegetables.

Chickpea Sunflower Sandwiches

Sunflower seeds add a little bit of magic to these filling chickpea salad sandwiches.

Spicy Chickpea Edamame Pitas

These spicy pitas are chock-full of edamame and chickpeas, two great plant-based protein sources.

Sriracha Egg Salad Sandwich

If you love Sriracha, you need to give this souped-up egg salad a try.

Spicy Falafel Roasted Veggie Naan-wich

This veggie naan-wich is the best of all worlds.

Smoky Maple Tofu Sandwich

Barbecue vegetarian sandwich, anyone?

Baked Peanut Tofu Sandwich With Sriracha Mayo

Peanut butter lovers, this baked tofu sandwich is for you.

Hummus and Tahini Egg Salad

Forget mayo, this egg salad sandwich gets its creamy flavor from a combination of hummus and tahini (which is made of ground sesame seeds).

Smoky Tempeh and Hummus Sandwiches

These next-level tempeh sandwiches will impress pretty much anyone.

Make-Ahead Bean Burritos

A big batch of these filling bean burritos is enough for a whole week of vegetarian lunches!