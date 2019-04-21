17 High-Protein Smoothies with No Protein Powder

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a breakfast person who’s often pressed for time in the morning, you likely know that high-protein smoothies can be a godsend. They’re quick to throw together (as long as you have a good blender) and, as long as you use the right ingredients, can keep you satisfied and energized for several hours. But actually choosing the right ingredients can be a challenge.

The most energizing smoothies pack some combination of protein, carbs and fat. The carbs are a no-brainer, because pretty much all smoothies are made with fruit (which also provides filling fiber). And fat is easy enough if you have a jar of peanut butter lying around, or even a big piece of avocado to thicken things up. But high-protein smoothies can be a little bit tricky, especially if you aren’t a fan of protein powder.

Now, to be clear: There’s nothing inherently wrong with a smoothie getting protein in powdered form. Personally, though, I don’t like the taste. Plus, it’s just another thing to add to my grocery list. And, of course, the ones that taste the least weird to me are also the most expensive. If you’re in the same boat, the good news is that there are a few other easy ways to sneak protein into smoothies: Greek yogurt, cottage cheese or silken tofu. All will add something a little bit different to your high-protein smoothie: Greek yogurt adds just a bit of tang, cottage cheese mixed with fruit tastes like cheesecake, and blended silken tofu is luscious but totally flavorless. Below are some recipes that each use one of these three protein sources. I recommend trying out several, then deciding on a few favorites and keeping the ingredients stocked at all times.

1. Blueberry Spinach Smoothie

This berry-packed Greek yogurt smoothie delivers a handful of greens, but you’d never guess.

2. Raspberry Smoothie

If you want something extra vibrant when you wake up, this protein smoothie gets color from raspberries, and extra sweetness from apple juice.

3. Banana Breakfast Smoothie

Have super ripe bananas, but don’t love baking banana bread? Use ’em up in banana smoothies instead.

4. Cherry Smoothie

This extra fruity smoothie is made with both whole blended cherries, and cherry juice.

5. Healthy Peach Smoothie

This peaches and cream smoothie doesn’t have any protein powder (obviously), but does get protein from both Greek yogurt and milk.

6. Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Banana Smoothie

If you love the chocolate-peanut butter combo, you’ll love this dessert-like smoothie.

7. Mango Strawberry Swirl Smoothie

If you wanted to take this smoothie to the next level, you could use strawberry flavored Greek yogurt instead of plain.

8. Sunrise Breakfast Smoothie

There’s really no beating the fun presentation of this high-protein layered breakfast smoothie.

9. Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

For mornings when you’re extra hungry, this protein smoothie goes pretty heavy on delicious, filling peanut butter.

10. Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie

If you’ve never tried blending cottage cheese into a smoothie, this berry cheesecake smoothie recipe is a great place to start. It’s tangy, creamy and just sweet enough.

11. Raspberry-Peach Cottage Cheese Smoothie

Once you’ve discovered how seamless it is to blend cottage cheese into smoothies, you’ll want to experiment with new combos like this raspberry-peach smoothie.

12. Blueberry Cottage Cheese Smoothie

This smoothie tastes like summer, but it’s easy to make any time of year. Buy frozen blueberries the next time you hit up the grocery store, and you can throw this together in about a minute.

13. Berry Tofu Smoothie

You might not think of silken tofu as a smoothie ingredient, but it’s time to change that. It’s inexpensive, will last a long time in the fridge, and is tasteless when blended with fruit and other ingredients.

14.Banana-Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie

As well as silken tofu for creaminess and protein, this banana-PB smoothie has rolled oats blended in for whole grain goodness.

15. Vegan Energy Berry Smoothie

Whether or not you eat a plant-based diet, this vegan smoothie is a delicious and energizing way to start the day.

16. Banana Cocoa Smoothie

Again, silken tofu is the secret ingredient in this sweet smoothie. If you want even more chocolatey flavor, throw in some cacao nibs of extra vegan crunch.

17. Whipped Banana Cottage Cheese Smoothie

This cheesecake-y smoothie might be the closest you can get to having a milkshake for breakfast. (Without, you know, actually having a milkshake for breakfast.)