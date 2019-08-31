StyleCaster
17 High-Protein Vegan Smoothies That’ll Keep You Energized All Morning

Protein smoothies are simple enough—add some Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, or inexpensive whey protein to your favorite smoothie ingredients, and you’re covered. But, high-protein vegan smoothies are a little trickier. Protein-rich dairy is off the table, and vegan protein powders from things like rice and peas tend to be a little bit more expensive.

All isn’t lost, though. There are plenty of ways to add a little protein to smoothies without adding animal products. High-protein vegan smoothies often contain nuts and nut butters, seeds (hemp, chia, and sunflower seeds are favorites), and even whole grains like oats that do pack a decent protein punch.

The high-protein vegan smoothie recipes below are simple to prepare, and guaranteed to satisfy. You can always add a little more protein with a scoop or two of vegan protein powder, but that’s up to you!

Green Power Smoothie

I Love Vegan.

Green Power Breakfast Smoothie

Hemp hearts are a protein powerhouse, and this breakfast smoothie is packed with ’em. Sunflower seeds also add a little protein punch, plus great flavor.

Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie

Diabetes Strong.

Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie

Is there a tastier way to add protein to a smoothie than with peanut butter? I don’t think so.

Chocolate Protein Shake

Minimalist Baker.

Chocolate Protein Shake

Hemp and chia seeds, plus a hefty scoop of peanut butter, make this chocolate smoothie what it is.

Green Warrior Protein Smoothie

Oh She Glows.

Green Warrior Protein Smoothie

This protein-packed vegan smoothie is also packed with nutrient-rich, tasty produce. A win-win.

Sunflower Cinnamon Maca Smoothie

Blissful Basil.

Sunflower Cinnamon Maca Smoothie

Shake things up with this spice-filled sunflower smoothie.

Banana-Chia Smoothie

Simple Vegan.

Banana-Chia Smoothie

This easy recipe blends chia seeds, oats, and banana to create a thick, satisfying smoothie.

Vegan Protein Smoothie Bowl

Blissful Basil.

Protein Smoothie Bowls

The secret ingredient in these creamy, protein-rich smoothie bowls? Silken tofu. (But don’t worry, no one will notice.)

Peanut Butter-Banana Green Smoothie Bowls

Minimalist Baker.

Peanut Butter-Banana Green Smoothie Bowls

Not only are these vibrant smoothie bowls perfect for whatever toppings you have on hand, they also pack several servings of vegetables.

Banana Creamsicle Smoothie

Food Faith Fitness.

Banana Creamsicle Smoothie

This sweet-tart, creamsicle smoothie delivers plenty of fruit and plenty of flavor.

Banana-Almond Smoothie

Cookie and Kate.

Banana-Almond Smoothie

Coconut yogurt makes an especially great base for this easy, filling smoothie.

Blueberry-Quinoa Smoothie Bowls

Food Faith Fitness.

Blueberry, Almond, and Quinoa Smoothie Bowls

Oats aren’t the be-all, end-all of breakfast grains—quinoa smoothie bowls work, too!

Oatmeal-Cinnamon Smoothie With Oatmeal Cookie Crumble

Veggie Inspired.

Oatmeal-Cinnamon Smoothie With Oatmeal Cookie Crumble

Cookies for breakfast? Yes you can, with this cookie-topped oatmeal smoothie.

Low-Carb Peanut Butter Smoothie

Food Faith Fitness.

Low-Carb Peanut Butter Smoothie

This smoothie may be relatively low-carb, but it is high-flavor, thanks to peanut butter and cocoa powder.

Mixed Berry Smoothie

We Are So Vegan.

Mixed Berry Smoothie

Use your favorite frozen berries to whip up one of these gorgeous, high-protein, berry smoothies.

Peanut Butter, Banana, and Hemp Smoothie

We Are So Vegan.

Peanut Butter, Banana, and Hemp Smoothie

This sweet smoothie may not look like much, but there’s plenty going on inside.

Chocolate-Chia Smoothie

We Are So Vegan.

Chocolate-Chia Smoothie

Who needs dessert when you can eat a thick, creamy chocolate smoothie for breakfast?

Banana Split Smoothie

Simple Veganista.

Banana Split Smoothie

Be honest: Does anything sound like a better breakfast than a banana split smoothie?

