17 High-Protein Smoothie Recipes with Only 5 Ingredients (or Less!)

Whether or not you’re crazy for smoothies, there’s no denying how convenient they are. Eggs and oatmeal are great breakfast options, sure, but you really can’t beat the ease of a quick, high-protein smoothie recipe as a no-fuss way to kickstart a busy morning. And sure, it’s true that there’s really no such thing as a high-maintenance smoothie (except for those that call for otherworldly ingredients like moon dust and mushroom powder). But, isn’t it great to realize that it’s possible to make a filling, delicious, high-protein smoothie with five ingredients or less? Your grocery list sure thinks so.

One way to make these smoothies even easier is to buy ingredients in bulk, then portion out your fruit and vegetables in individual baggies to freeze. That way, you can dump your pre-measured “freezer pack” into the blender come morning, and just add the wet ingredients (yogurt, milk, water, etc.) and protein powder if you’re using it. The recipes below couldn’t be easier, and trust me, they all taste great.

1. Berry Green Smoothie

Omit the green powder from this smoothie (the cup of spinach is plenty of greens!) and it only has five ingredients.

2. Strawberry Cheesecake Protein Smoothie

Thanks to a combination of protein powder and Greek yogurt, this dessert-flavored smoothie will keep you full for hours.

3. Berry Recovery Protein Smoothie

Any kind of berry will work for this recovery smoothie. Cherries would be great, too.

4. Chocolate Protein Shake

Who needs a chocolate milkshake when you could drink this sweet, filling chocolate protein shake? (OK, sometimes you might really need a milkshake.)

5. Blueberry Banana Protein Shake

This blueberry shake is great for when you’re craving a blueberry muffin but don’t have time to bake.

6. Orange Creamsicle Shake

It’s not an ice pop, but it totally tastes like an orange creamsicle.

7. Iced Coffee Protein Shake

Forget AM double-fisting—this all-in-one coffee shake delivers your caffeine and protein hits.

8. Peanut Butter Protein Shake

This peanut butter protein shake doesn’t actually call for peanut butter. Instead, it uses peanut flour, which is lower in fat and higher in protein, but delivers the same PB flavor.

9. Strawberry Coconut Protein Shake

Feeling like something a little tropical for breakfast? This strawberry coconut shake is it.

10. Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie

Instead of a sandwich, take this peanut butter and jelly smoothie to-go.

11. Chocolate Mint Smoothie

Opt for vanilla Greek yogurt in this chocolate mint smoothie, and you’ll still get plenty of protein if you skip the powder.

12. Blueberry Oatmeal Smoothie

Ever wished you could drink your overnight oats instead of eating them? With this blueberry oatmeal smoothie, you can pretty much do just that.

13. Dark Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie

That unbeatable chocolate-strawberry combo? Now you can drink it for breakfast.

14. Peaches ‘n’ Cream Smoothie

During the summer, you can use fresh peaches for this creamy smoothie. The rest of the year, frozen peaches will do just fine.

15. Three-Ingredient Mango Smoothie

It really doesn’t get much easier than a three-ingredient smoothie. Fresh or frozen mango chunks will work here.

16. Protein Cheesecake Mousse

This is more of a spoon smoothie than a straw smoothie, but some days you’re probably in the mood for that.

17. Whipped Banana Cream Cheesecake Smoothie

The secret ingredient in this thick, whipped banana smoothie? Cottage cheese.