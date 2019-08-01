17 High-Protein Chocolate Smoothies That Taste More Like Milkshakes

Scroll To See More Images

If you’d rather drink your breakfast than eat it, you probably already have a few high-protein chocolate smoothies in your arsenal. Heck, thanks to pantry ingredients like cocoa powder, protein powder and cacao nibs, it’s easy enough to turn any smoothie into a high-protein chocolate smoothie. (In other words, life is good.)

That said, it’s easy to get stuck in a smoothie routine, which can ultimately lead to a dreaded smoothie rut. If you find yourself sleepily dumping the same ingredients into your blender morning after morning, it’s probably time for a change. The list below can help you out with that.

All of the recipes here have one ingredient in common: chocolate. But make no mistake, not all high-protein chocolate smoothies are the same. In fact, varying your other mix-ins can vastly change the taste and texture of the smoothie. You can choose one of these to whip up tomorrow, but I recommend trying as many as possible.

1. Five-Ingredient Chocolate Mint Smoothie

This high-protein chocolate smoothie is simple but elegant, thanks to cacao nibs and fresh mint.

2. Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Smoothie

Fruit and chocolate are the perfect match in this easy chocolate strawberry smoothie.

3. Chocolate Overnight Oatmeal Smoothie

Can’t get behind the consistency of overnight oat? Blend them into a high-protein chocolate smoothie instead.

4. Brownie Batter Protein Shake

If you love eating brownie batter straight out of the bowl, you’ll probably like drinking it in brownie batter protein shake form, too.

5. Dark Chocolate, Banana and Peanut Butter Smoothie

Dark chocolate adds deeper flavor to this high-protein banana-peanut butter (chocolate!) smoothie.

6. Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

Peanut butter cups would make a delicious breakfast, but this chocolate-peanut butter shake is a little more satiating.

7. Chunky Monkey Smoothie

Just because you don’t eat ice cream for breakfast, doesn’t mean you need to skip out on chunky monkey.

8. Mint Chocolate Smoothie

You’ll be dreaming about this two-tone high-protein mint chocolate smoothie all night.

9. Chocolate Coconut Protein Shake

Chocolate-coconut is a lesser-known classic combo, and it’s definitely worthy of a place in your breakfast rotation.

10. Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse

If you’d rather eat your “smoothie” with a spoon, try this dreamy, fluffy high-protein chocolate cheesecake mousse.

11. Coconut, Chocolate and Peanut Butter Smoothie

As if chocolate and peanut butter weren’t enough, this luscious high-protein smoothie gets extra richness from coconut milk.

12. Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Apple Smoothie

If you prefer apples over bananas, this fruity chocolate smoothie is right up your alley.

13. Mocha Overnight Oatmeal Smoothie

Between the oats and the coffee, this really is the ultimate high-protein chocolate smoothie breakfast.

14. Molten Chocolate Smoothie

Two shots of espresso add some buzz to this dessert-like high-protein chocolate smoothie.

15. Gorgeous Glow Chocolate Protein Smoothie

Don’t be fooled by the color, this veggie-packed high-protein smoothie has plenty of chocolate flavor.

16. Chocolate Chia Pudding

There’s plenty of creaminess and a little bit of crunchy going on in this chocolate protein pudding.

17. Salted Caramel Mocha Protein Shake

Can’t decide between coffee, caramel and chocolate? This high-protein smoothie has all three.