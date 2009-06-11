High on the High Line

I popped over to check out the High Line yesterday. For those of you who don’t know, it is the new park along the west side of Manhattan that runs from Gansevoort Street, in the Meatpacking District, to West 20th Street, in Chelsea. An old, abandoned elevated train track was transformed into a beautiful, functional park for all New Yorkers. You can definitely expect to find me out sunbathing on the High Line as soon as this rainy weather disappears.

The fashionable set are also getting on board with the project. Diane von Furstenberg, whose husband Barry Diller invested $10 million in the High Line project and whose studio sits practically on top of the space, is selling “Tracks Towels” for $75 a piece. [Racked]

Maria Cornejo is also getting on board. She created three new pieces for her line Zero + Maria Cornejo with proceeds going to the High Line. Look for the Loop scarf, Sarah dress, and Anais top online and at her boutiques in Nolita and the West Village. [The Cut]

Not to be outdone, Anya Hindmarch has created the High Line tote. [The Moment]

The question remains: Is carrying your High Line tote to the High Line our equivalent of wearing a Disneyland tee at Disneyland?