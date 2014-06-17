Trend to Try: ’90s-Style Tank Tops With High Necks and Skinny Straps

This year, we’ve had the good fortune of being able to get behind so many of Spring 2014’s biggest trends, from crop tops to full midi skirts. But, one of our absolute favorites making waves on bloggers, in stores, and on the bodies of our favorite celebrities: High neck tops and dresses with a distinctly ’90s feel, technically called bib tanks.

High-neck tank tops with skinny straps haven’t come back around since the days of Spice Girl mania, so you can imagine our surprise when a number of hip designers including Thakoon, Band of Outsiders, and Rag & Bone seemingly pulled the silhouette out of a time capsule to remarkably fresh effect. Now it seems, celebrities like Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Alexa Chung are getting on board, as are a number of top style bloggers and affordable retailers. The only downside? Super-toned arms and shoulders make these numbers look that much better.

Click through the gallery to see—and shop—a variety of ’90s-style tank tops now.