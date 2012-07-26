The Must-Have: The High-Low Dress

This summer, we’ve been loving a certain new silhouette that’s best described as a “high-low” dress, or as we like to call it, a “mullet” dress. (Business in the front; party in the back!) Simply put, the style affords anyone the best of both worlds — a short, cocktail-style dress with all the drama of a long skirt in the back, functioning almost like a train.

Of all the styles we’ve seen, though, we like a pleated silhouette the best — and this simple BCBGeneration dress is not only flattering, it also leaves room for all kinds of accessories. (Among our suggestions: chunky statements necklaces, piled-on bracelets, and statement cocktail rings.)

When it comes down to shoes: anything goes. Flats, sandals, wedges, heels or whatever else your heart desires. Get in on the mullet fun!

BCBGeneration Pleat High Low Dress, $92.99, at Zappos