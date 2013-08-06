StyleCaster
Share

Insanely High Heels: 12 Pairs That Are Absolutely Worth Falling For

What's hot
StyleCaster

Insanely High Heels: 12 Pairs That Are Absolutely Worth Falling For

Perrie Samotin
by
Insanely High Heels: 12 Pairs That Are Absolutely Worth Falling For
12 Start slideshow

If there’s one thing women love, it’s a fabulous pair of shoes. Or, more specifically, a fabulous pair of insanely high heels.

Never mind that high heels come chock full of baggage—they’re hard to walk in, they pinch our feet, they force our bodies to contort in ungodly (and often detrimental) ways, but yet we wear them anyway.

Interestingly, our perception of what’s acceptable for a heel height has changed massively during the past decade. In the early 2000s, a three-inch heel was considered high, while now, most women don’t balk at a shoe that teeters on a five – or-six-inch heel. And while a plethora of fashion reports have asserted that heel heights may have reached their peak (probably because, topping out at six inches, there’s nowhere to feasibly go but down), that doesn’t mean women are any less enamored with sky-high heels.

MORE: Heel Heights Have Risen Massively, May Have Reached Their Peak 

In fact, a New York Times story that ran earlier this summer looked at women’s love for designer shoes, and noted that many are more than willing, it seems to shell out hundreds upon hundreds of dollars to own a pair of status shoes from heel-masters like Christian LouboutinJimmy Choo, and Manolo Blahnik, as well as those designed by a glossy new guard of “It” shoe designers such as Charlotte Olympia and Tabitha Simmons.

MORE: Designer Shoes Are Definitely Getting More Expensive, And Here’s Why

So, why this adoration for heels? It’s due to a number of factors, among them the idea that women feel empowered and wholly feminine in high heels, coupled with the premium our society places on height. It is pretty amazing that we have the option of standing up to six inches taller in a pair of shoes, while men (barring risk-takers and drag queens, of course) have to remain firmly planted on solid ground at all times.

In honor of  our undying love for insanely high heels, here are 12 pairs that are absolutely worth falling for.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Saint Laurent Striped Suede and Metallic-Leather Sandals, $1,195; at Net-a-Porter

Charlotte Olympia Love Dolly twill and calf hair pumps, $1,050; at Net-a-Porter

Loeffler Randall Demaris Platform Sandal, $425; at Loeffler Randall 

Jeffrey Campbell Columbus Platform, $208; at Nasty Gal

Kenzo Heeled Loafer, $158; at Shoescribe 

Nine West Nirrel Sandal, $99; at Zappos

Camilla Skovgaard Sandals, $314; at Shoescribe

Olcay Gulsen Extreme Platform Pumps, $650; at Shopbop

B by Brian Atwood Ferranta Heel, $315; at Zappos

Nicholas Kirkwood Glitter-Finished Pumps, $375; at The Outnet

Sam Edelman Circus Bootie, $67; at 6 pm

MIA Limited-Edition Runway, $66; at 6 PM

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 High Tech Beauty Products You Need Now

10 High Tech Beauty Products You Need Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share