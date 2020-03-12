The Summer 2020 Heels Trends Are Here to Amp Up Any and Every Outfit

Scroll To See More Images

Not gonna lie: Heels are the ultimate power shoe. If you can master walking in heels, you can master anything. If you can suffer arch pain in the name of fashion, you can suffer through anything. For years, heels have been women’s go-to shoe for every occasion—but even if you’re not a huge fan, the summer 2020 high heels trends might just help you understand why they’re such an integral part of fashion. Whether you love them or hate them, there’s no denying heels are the quintessential summer (or anytime, really) shoe.

While the shoes I typically done all summer long may be slide sandals (so comfy, OK?!), but occasionally I do like to don some heels and pretend I have my life together. When I’m not wearing heels, though, you can find me in bed sifting through online seasonal sales. To inspire myself (and you!) to switch it up in the shoe department for this summer, I’ve been staring at all the summer 2020 heels trends—and I have to say, it’s kind of working.

My biggest problem with wearing heels is that I never wear them at the right time. You can ask any of my friends—I’m always wearing the wrong shoes for any occasion. I wear cool sneakers to events where I end up sitting the whole time and less functional (but cute!!) shoes when I have to walk what feels like millions of miles. If I have a coffee date with a friend, I’ll usually slip on my dad sneakers—but no longer. I’m using these summer high heels trends as an excuse to wear heels more—especially when I know I won’t have to walk a lot, because blisters are a very real thing in my life.

1. Loafers—

Oof, I love a good loafer, so seeing the new 2020 loafer trends make an appearance during fashion month was a treat. This summer, expect your favorite loafers to show up, but with sartorially intriguing twists (like buckles where you’d least expect them or patterns you’d never imagine).

2. Kitten Heels—

For when you just want a tiny bit of height, kitten heels are here to save your summer 2020 wardrobe woes. From slingbacks to kitten-heeled sandals, this summer 2020 trend is sure to amp up any outfit you have planned for the warm months ahead.

3. Platforms—

Make me tall, please! As someone who’s 5’3″ and also isn’t great at walking in heels, the 2020 platform shoe trend is a dream come true. Plus, there are so many ways you’ll see this trend created—from maximalist boots like the Hello Kitty ones above or minimalist platforms sure to go with every outfit.

4. Mary Janes—

These aren’t your grandma’s Mary Janes, y’all. Add a little bit of good-girl charm to any outfit with this summer heel trend. Whether they’re paired with your favorite floral dress or white skinny jeans, you can’t go wrong with a classic style like Mary Janes.

5. Square Toe—

The 2020 fashion trends are all about keeping things both symmetrical and asymmetrical. A square toed shoe is the perfect melding of the two. It’s interesting enough to stand out amongst other styles, but doesn’t take away from an ensemble—unless you want it to, of course.

6. Strappy Heels—

Strap me down, baby. Straps are all the rage this season, and summer 2020 will be full of strappy sandals and strappy heels. Whether it’s straps that go all the way up your leg or three simple straps on the shoe, this trend is going to pop up everywhere this summer.

7. Heeled Boots—

You may think boots are just for fall and winter, but you’d be mistaken. Heeled boots are trending for summer 2020, so go ahead and get your skinny jeans and mini skirts ready. The higher, the better, so expect to see quite a few knee-high and over-the-knee styles this coming season.