High Fashion Gets Hairy: Bearded Ladies Step Out At Berlin Fashion Week

Kerry Pieri
by

We’ve been checking in on Berlin Fashion Week for the past few days and appreciating its easy sportswear and wearable neutrals, but nothing left us reeling. And then to our pre-caffeinated dismay, we came upon Patrick Mohr’s Spring/Summer 2011 show. With bald heads, barely-there brows and terrifying wispy beards, the models look like some kind of post-Apocalyptic alien species sent from Germany to shave us? Eat us? We don’t even want to know.

Apparently, Mohr is a fashion freak who works within the realm of the nightmarish, from past seasons featuring cracked out acid flashback clowns to a full-on Hannibal Lecter presentation. The weirdest part about it? The designs are actually quite staid and wearable

Is Mohr making commentary on our ideals of female beauty or is he just going for shock value? Check out a few more looks below and let us know what you think in the comments!

Photos by Sean Gallup, Getty Images

