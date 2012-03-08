High Fashion Comes To The Town Eminem Calls Home

Where have all the fashionistas gone? They left New York to check out London, then they hopped on over to Paris and finally swung by Milan to cover Fashion Weeks near and far. So what’s next?

Yep. You guessed it: Detroit.

Ok, maybe that wasn’t your first guess. But we’ll have you know that the Motor City is becoming the hub for an incredible array of emerging talent — thanks in part to an emerging scene full of creative types and an increased focus on Hollywood projects.

That’s why former Project Runway alum Joe Faris and Denise Ilitch (designer and heir to the Detroit Red Wings dynasty) have teamed up to create Fashion in Detroit, an organization that helps launch and support local designers. Joe’s a Detroit native, while Denise is the co-creator of Ambassador Magazine, which features Detroit’s influencers and tastemakers — ambassadors, if you will. FID has attracted fashion influencers, style enthusiasts, buyers and press from around the country. It also provides a forum for local design students from Northwood University, IADT, and Wayne State University to be featured in their own runway show.

So the next time you’re jamming out to Eminem, Kid Rock or Kiss‘ “Detroit Rock City,” (classic jam indeed) while you’re cruising around in your Ford Fusion car, don’t forget to also dress up for the occasion. Many great things come from Detroit (Vernors ginger ale being tops on our list), and on Saturday we’re looking forward to seeing what other talent emerges too. Here’s a sneak peek…

FID Runway Shows:

*Peter Soronen – NYC

*Homeslice- Emily Thornhill

*Denise Ilitch Designs

*Motor City Blues by Joe Faris

*Neimans

*Natalia Villafana

*Bachrach

*Morado Blue

*IADT ~ Student Show

*Dana Keaton presenting JCC Project Runway Amantes de la Moda ~Student Show

3rd Annual Fashion in Detroit

March 10th

Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Website: www.fashionindetroit.com

Twitter: @fashionndetroit (https://mobile.twitter.com/fashionndetroit)

Tumblr: http://fashionindetroit.tumblr.com/

Facebook: Facebook.com/fashionndetroit

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/225866874159154/

Ticket prices:

$10 General Admission

$25 Reserved Seating

$100 VIP Runway Reserved Seating and admission to after party!

To purchase tickets: https://bitly.com/Ancm5v