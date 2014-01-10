The Italian Job: High Fashion in Florence With LuisaViaRoma

To kick off the new year in serious style, Italian retailer and e-commerce powerhouse LuisaViaRoma invited us to participate in the eighth edition of Firenze4Ever, a three-day style spectacular that brings bloggers, editors, insiders and more to Florence, Italy. (That’s right, they flew us out for 72 hours of fashion-fueled fun.)
The theme of this year’s event was “Ethno-Morphic,” which celebrated “broken boundaries and global tribes in fashion, music, and culture.” The three-day summit was truly a global event, featuring bloggers and editors from countries as varied as Germany, Mexico, France, and China—including Bryanboy, Bag Snob, Gary Pepper, WeWoreWhat, Le Blog de Betty, and more. The affair culminated with a a dazzling closing party at a 350-year-old theater, including a performance by Azealia Banks.
During the event, bloggers and editors were invited to style exclusive fashion shoots—staged in locations all over the city—using LuisaViaRoma’s impressive arsenal of high-fashion brands and international designers (all of which, of course, you can shop online at LuisaViaRoma.com!). Our shoot took us from the carousel near the Piazza Del Duomo to the scenic Grand Hotel Villa Cora, nestled in the hills above the city.
From eye-catching Dolce & Gabbana prints to quirky accessories from Lulu Guinness, check out all the drool-worthy fashion in our colorful dispatch from the streets of Florence!
Photographer: Lorenzo Rugiati
Model: Lina
LuisaViaRoma Assistant: Martina Micheli
A vision on the carousel near the Piazza Del Duomo in Florence.
Peter Pilotto silk halter dress, Fausto Puglisi buckled leather bra top, Sarah Angold earrings, Lulu Guinness clutch, and Proenza Schouler leather sandals; all at LuisaViaRoma.com
Photo:
Lorenzo Rugiati for LuisaViaRoma
Lounging on a vintage car near the Piazza Del Duomo in Florence.
Peter Pilotto silk halter dress, Fausto Puglisi buckled leather bra top, Sarah Angold earrings, Lulu Guinness clutch, and Proenza Schouler leather sandals; all at LuisaViaRoma.com
Photo:
Lorenzo Rugiati for LuisaViaRoma
Evening glamour in the mirrored ballroom of the Grand Hotel Villa Cora outside Florence.
Dolce & Gabbana lace dress, Saint Laurent Paris metallic leather "Perfecto" jacket, Vickisarge London earrings, Lulu Guinness lips clutch, and Grey Mer mirrored-heel sandals; all available at LuisaViaRoma.com
Photo:
Lorenzo Rugiati for LuisaViaRoma
Romance in the gardens at the Grand Hotel Villa Cora outside Florence.
Dolce & Gabbana lace dress, Saint Laurent Paris metallic leather "Perfecto" jacket, Vickisarge London earrings, Lulu Guinness lips clutch, and Grey Mer mirrored-heel sandals; all available at LuisaViaRoma.com
Photo:
Lorenzo Rugiati for LuisaViaRoma
Down the steps to the Piazzale Michaelangelo.
Dolce & Gabbana cotton brocade skirt and top, Shourouk necklace, Dolce & Gabbana crystal loafers, and Olympia Le-Tan schoolbook clutch; all available at LuisaViaRoma.com
Photo:
Lorenzo Rugiati for LuisaViaRoma
A colorful view from above Florence in the Piazzale Michaelangelo.
Dolce & Gabbana cotton brocade skirt and top, Shourouk necklace, Dolce & Gabbana crystal loafers, and Olympia Le-Tan schoolbook clutch; all available at LuisaViaRoma.com
Photo:
Lorenzo Rugiati for LuisaViaRoma
A confetti after-party in the Piazzale Michaelangelo.
Dolce & Gabbana cotton brocade skirt and top, Shourouk necklace, Dolce & Gabbana crystal loafers, and Olympia Le-Tan schoolbook clutch; all available at LuisaViaRoma.com
Photo:
Lorenzo Rugiati for LuisaViaRoma
StyleCaster EIC Laurel Pinson and her model for the day, Lina, in front of LuisaViaRoma's "Ethno-Morphic" logo for the 8th edition of Firenze4Ever.