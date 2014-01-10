The Italian Job: High Fashion in Florence With LuisaViaRoma

To kick off the new year in serious style, Italian retailer and e-commerce powerhouse LuisaViaRoma invited us to participate in the eighth edition of Firenze4Ever, a three-day style spectacular that brings bloggers, editors, insiders and more to Florence, Italy. (That’s right, they flew us out for 72 hours of fashion-fueled fun.)

The theme of this year’s event was “Ethno-Morphic,” which celebrated “broken boundaries and global tribes in fashion, music, and culture.” The three-day summit was truly a global event, featuring bloggers and editors from countries as varied as Germany, Mexico, France, and China—including Bryanboy, Bag Snob, Gary Pepper, WeWoreWhat, Le Blog de Betty, and more. The affair culminated with a a dazzling closing party at a 350-year-old theater, including a performance by Azealia Banks.

During the event, bloggers and editors were invited to style exclusive fashion shoots—staged in locations all over the city—using LuisaViaRoma’s impressive arsenal of high-fashion brands and international designers (all of which, of course, you can shop online at LuisaViaRoma.com!). Our shoot took us from the carousel near the Piazza Del Duomo to the scenic Grand Hotel Villa Cora, nestled in the hills above the city.

From eye-catching Dolce & Gabbana prints to quirky accessories from Lulu Guinness, check out all the drool-worthy fashion in our colorful dispatch from the streets of Florence!

Photographer: Lorenzo Rugiati

Model: Lina

LuisaViaRoma Assistant: Martina Micheli

