When High Fashion Does Interior Decor: Our 7 Favorite Designer Home Collections

Ever feel like you wish you could turn your closet into your home furnishings and call it a day? Well if your closet is jam-packed with Jason Wu and Rick Owens, that wish could become a reality. While our favorite designers have been busy working away at their apparel and accessory collections every season, they’ve found time to translate their brands into totally covetable pieces for the home. We’re not talking Missoni for Target status, either. These are luxe, well crafted items that we’d love to come home to after a long day.
Yesterday Jason Wu’s furniture for the company Canvas hit stores, and while the pieces are a little out of our price range, we want them all anyway. As we salivate and lust after Wu’s homeware, we’ve discovered a few other designer home collaborations that we want to get our paws on. Click through the slideshow above for 7 high fashion takes on home decor and let us know which designer piece you want to see in your living room by dropping a line in the comment section below!
The Jason Wu for Canvas collection stays true to Wu's aesthetic but is perfectly translated for the home. You can pick it up for yourself at the Canvas online store.
Marc Jacobs took his famed creative mind to Waterford, a collaboration that resulted in some adorable crystal wear we'd love to use at our next dinner party. The pieces are still available at Crystal Classics.
Marimekko's collection for Crate and Barrel is full of fun prints that we wish we could have in our closets as well as on our couch.
Paul Smith partnered with Stelton and created an assortment of avant garde designs, including these bowls. You can pick some up for yourself at Paul Smith's website.
We're all lusting after one of Rick Owens' amazing leather jackets, but how would you like to sit on some chairs created by the designer? Owens created the furniture for his own personal use, but it became so popular that Salon 94 asked the designer to create more pieces for an exhibition. If you want to scoop one of these bad boys up, be ready for a hefty price tag. The pieces start at $101,574.00
It's safe to say that Missoni is the master of collaborations. We especially love the collection they produced with Artek, which inspired pieces like this chair covered in Missoni's signature print. You can check out the rest of the products at Artek's online store.
Who hasn't dreamed of sitting on a Chanel couch? We found this guy on the website 1stdibs and had to share it with you. Sure, the design house probably didn't have a whole lot to do with the creation of this designer perch, but we love it anyway. The trick is finding enough space in our apartments to house it.
