Beauty High Director Snags Missoni For Target (Thanks Mom!)

While Target stores in major cities like NYC were ravaged by Missoni shoppers the second the line launched and Target’s website crashed due to our new obsession with online shopping, Westfield, Indiana was safe from the angry mob. StyleCaster’s own beauty director, Rachel Adler, has her mom’s habit of early rising and safe distance from the crowds of Times Square to thank for her untimely possession of Missoni for Target items. Gasp!

How NOT To Wear YOUR Missoni For Target

If you still haven’t managed to get your hands on a Missoni plate or basket, stay tuned. Rachel is not planning to keep all of her precious bounty. She did, however, score some unexpected treats along with her package of Missoni specialties. Her mother, not fully grasping the magnitude of what she was purchasing, confused Missoni with Target’s lovely collection of Mossimo apparel. (Which we thought was just about the cutest thing ever.)

Click through for pics of Rachel’s Missoni for Target collection and see if you can spot what doesn’t belong.