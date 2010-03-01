High Fashion Brand Marni Collaborates with Current/Elliot on a Denim Collection!

Images: WWD.com

Denim lovers, start saving your pennies now. Cult jean brand Current/Elliot has just announced that they will be collaborating with equally-coveted European label Marni in a limited edition eight-piece collection.

Marnis head designer Consuelo Castiglioni was given artistic latitude in her first foray into denim wear. Says Castiglioni of the collab via WWD, The great thing is that I was given free reign, which meant I could treat denim like any other fabricThe biggest challenge, however, was to design models that reflected the Marni style and bring my vision to the project. And dont expect this collection to be another run-of-the-mill designer collaboration. The product we did is not classic, Castiglioni said.

Look forward to a grungy-trendy mix, a reflection of both the laid back Californian denim brand and the innovative and quirky luxury fashion house. Expect a high-end twist on Current/Elliots renowned slouchy boyfriend style highlighted by details like cloth borders and leather piping. The jeans will feature dyes and washes spanning from light azure to inky indigo, and from faded to saturated. Certain styles will be sold with a black cotton belt, which is meant to be worn tied in a knot.

Prices will range from $250 to $500 and will be carried in Marni stores beginning this June.

More News We Love:

5 Ways to Dress Designer on a Budget

Street Style: New York, by Mr. Newton

10 Top-Selling Mascaras Get Put to the Test