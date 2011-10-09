High Fashion Animals That Feed Your Most Stylish Desires

Time for a fashion moment courtesy of the cutest (and most luxurious) animals we’ve ever seen. What are we talking about, you ask? Well, what are your thoughts on animals created from Louis Vuitton‘s iconic patterned leather? ‘Cause that’s just what we’re serving.

These ah-dorable creations first appeared at Deyrolle, the famed Parisian taxidermy store graced by fans such as Marc Jacobs. Which is why it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Louis Vuitton (where Jacobs is the creative director) has teamed up with British artist Billie Achilleos to create these darling critters in-house.

Click through for some of our favorite picks from the collection and let us know which monogrammed animal is your favorite!