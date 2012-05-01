Hide Your Children: Mini Street Style Is Here

I suppose it’s only fair to say we didn’t know what we were getting into when we included little Caiden Silverstein in this year’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers. “Hey, he’s a cute kid and his Aunt Becca loves to dress him up,” we thought idly as we drew up the list. “People will think it’s funny, right?” Well apparently we didn’t gauge the full impact of our decision.

You see, since then no other nominee has drawn as much interest. First Gawker felt the need to mock him, then Vice saw fit to include him in their round-up of the latest kiddie couture. (Let the record show that Caiden is an entirely normal kid who just happens to have an aunt that loves him terribly and enjoys dressing him up in cute outfits — end of story.)

Needless to say, we started to do a little investigating and discovered that mini street style blogs for babies and beyond have started to pop up everywhere, and Caiden isn’t the extreme — he is slightly under the norm since I know for a fact Aunt Becca isn’t dressing him in designer duds. (Regurgitated pretzels and spit-up doesn’t exactly mesh well with Chanel or Dior, after all.)

In an effort to provide some clarity, I went ahead and compiled a list of our office faves in the slideshow above. Is this parental vanity gone to the extreme or just a reminder that fashion consciousness apparently begins once you exit the birth canal? You be the judge.

Love mini street style too? Post your fave snaps on our Pictures page now!