StyleCaster
Share

Hidden Wedge Shoes: 12 Awesome Pairs to Give You a Secret Boost

What's hot
StyleCaster

Hidden Wedge Shoes: 12 Awesome Pairs to Give You a Secret Boost

Perrie Samotin
by
Hidden Wedge Shoes: 12 Awesome Pairs to Give You a Secret Boost
13 Start slideshow

We all know there are certain things in life that can’t be changed: the weather, taxes, that inevitable glaring zit before a first date.

But perhaps the biggest thing in our lives we have no control over is our height, which can sometimes feel like a serious impediment to our overall style—especially for the vertically-challenged, who often complain that a certain item of clothing  would “only look good on someone tall.”

MORE: 14 Ways to Look Taller Using Nothing But Your Clothes

Until science comes up with a way for petite folks to add a few extra inches, your best bet is to fake it. The easiest way to do it? Snag a pair of hidden wedge shoes, which—unlike sky-high heel—provide a few extra inches discreetly, making you look as if you’re wearing flats. Genius!

MORE: 101 Fashion Tips and Tricks Every Girl Should Know

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite hidden-wedge shoes for late summer and beyond, so check out these 12 awesome pairs to give you a secret boost!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Get those extra inches, girls!

Ankle Boot with Interior Wedge, $99; at Zara

Elizabrth and James Cohl Boot, $350; at Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Welda Pointed Toe Wedge Booties, $225; at Bloomingdale's

Stuart Weitzman Stepmistress Hidden Wedge Lace-Up Bootie, $455; at Neiman Marcus

Nike Dunk Sky High Liberty, $150; at Nike

Jeffrey Campbell Wiley boot, $217; at Pixie Market

Elizabeth and James Cosmo Metallic Leather Wedge Ankle Boots, $425; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Belle by Sigerson Morrison Kyeran Short Western Booties, $350; at Shopbop

Nine West Metalina Boot, $109; at Nine West

ROBERTO DEL CARLO Boot, $294.99; at FarFetch

80%20 Women's Pepper Ankle Boot, $148; at Amazon

Ash Dean Bis Black Hidden Wedge Low Sneakers, $280; at ASOS

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Pool and Beach Hair Essentials For Summer Fun in the Sun

The Best Pool and Beach Hair Essentials For Summer Fun in the Sun
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share