Hidden Wedge Shoes: 12 Awesome Pairs to Give You a Secret Boost

We all know there are certain things in life that can’t be changed: the weather, taxes, that inevitable glaring zit before a first date.

But perhaps the biggest thing in our lives we have no control over is our height, which can sometimes feel like a serious impediment to our overall style—especially for the vertically-challenged, who often complain that a certain item of clothing would “only look good on someone tall.”

Until science comes up with a way for petite folks to add a few extra inches, your best bet is to fake it. The easiest way to do it? Snag a pair of hidden wedge shoes, which—unlike sky-high heel—provide a few extra inches discreetly, making you look as if you’re wearing flats. Genius!

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite hidden-wedge shoes for late summer and beyond, so check out these 12 awesome pairs to give you a secret boost!