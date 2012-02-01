Hi Haters: Lana Del Rey’s Album Debuts At Number One

It looks like controversial singer Lana Del Rey is getting the last laugh after all. Despite her performance on Saturday Night Live being criticized all over the ‘net, and many publications questioning her actual musical abilities, the fans have spoken — and they can’t get enough of her.

Her debut album, Born To Die, was released yesterday and it immediately took the number one spot on the iTunes chart in 14 countries. While the public seems to be receiving LDR’s work well, the critics are not thrilled. The album is being labeled as “dull” and overrated by various publications, and I can’t say I totally disagree.

Give the album a listen for yourself and let me know what you think. There are a few keepers for sure, but it feels slightly weak. That said, do any of our opinions really matter at all? Numbers are numbers, baby, and cash is king. Props to Lana on shutting the haters up.



