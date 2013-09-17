Herve Leger and Barbie Team Up On A Bandage Dress-Wearing Doll

Barbie just got a little bit more prepared for a night out on the town.

A far cry from her recent preppy Coach iteration, Mattel’s most famous lady has partnered up with Herve Leger by Max Azria, who decked her out in miniature dresses constructed out of the brand’s authentic bandages and yarns, and will be manufactured at the same factory that produces the full designer collection.

The doll—who happens to be a brunette and looks a little more exotic than your typical sunny blonde Barbie—comes equipped with a scarlet bandage dress accented with a black corset harness belt, black gladiator boots and a signature black and gold clutch. Never one to go without options, Barbie’s set also includes a full outfit change, complete with a second runway-inspired black and white jacquard dress, open-toe booties and a black studded clutch.

And—just in case you’re interested in being twinsies with your Barbie—the dresses and accessories will also be available in life-size versions, as well.

The Barbie will be hitting Herve Leger stores, as well as select Neiman Marcus locations and on BarbieCollector.com next month, and she’ll retail for a for a cool $150.