Hermès x Kongo: A Heavenly Pop Culture Collab

Herms, the ancient luxury French brand that, more than any other design house, signifies status and classic fashion, has teamed up with graffiti artist Kongo for one of the most unexpected and successful collaborations of the season. Herms’ high-end reputation provides an interesting contrast to Kongo’s fame in the street art world. The scarves are explosive and driven by bold colors that are an unmistakable nod to the graffiti art form.

Part of the proceeds from the scarves go to the graffiti collective Kosmopolis, an organization that supports young artists, which makes the project even more rad, if that’s at all possible. The scarves are now available – and we’ve already added them to our fall wish list, which could probably benefit from a little trimming, but oh well.

Check out the full collection at Herms and share your favorite scarf with us (we know, it’s hard to pick just one).