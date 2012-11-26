Hermès Has Designed a Line of Luxe Stamps for Valentine’s Day

While many think of Hermès specifically for its ultra-covetable Birkin and Kelly bags, we’re also huge fans of the label’s iconic scarves. Featuring a slew of bold designs, its always easy to recognize when someone’s wearing one (as it generally tends to be an Upper East Side matron who pairs it with a TSE twinset or Chanel jacket). Now, you can send a little Hermès in the mail thanks to the brand’s collaboration with La Poste, the French postal service.
This was news to us, but according to WWD, La Poste has a luxury collaboration every year for Valentine’s Day. Past designers include Christian Lacroix, Yves Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Chanel, and Lanvin. The Hermès edition will feature a sheet of five stamps all with different designs, so you can pick and choose how you style your envelopes.
To scoop up the stamps, pop into La Poste’s “Le Carre d’Encre” store in Paris on January 25 and 26, and every French post office after January 28. Not in Paris? Fear not—you can do some digging and easily find these puppies online.
