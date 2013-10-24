StyleCaster
Links To Click: Someone Stole $550,000 Worth of Hermès, Kardashian On North West’s Style, More

See all the strange and exciting things that grabbed out attention on the Internet today! 

1. An estimated $550,900 worth of Hermès accessories were stolen from a van in Milan, forcing the French fashion house to cancel its Wednesday presentation. The good news is all the items were found and returned 24 hours later. [Reuters]

2. Along with the baby weight, Kim Kardashian seems to have lost all common sense, or at least when talking about daughter North’s “really cool, simple style,” and how the four-month-old “likes to be comfortable.” [Grazia]

3. Look alive in no time with these 5 second makeup tricks that make you look more awake. [Daily Makeover]

4. Calvin Klein Collection is outfitting rapper Drake, for his 39-city North American tour, which kicks off today. The outfits are split into three categories: one based on a photographic print depicting clouds and blue skies; another mixing high-tech fabrics with neon details and reflective accents, and the third made exclusively from denim. [WWD

5. Jil Sander has left her namesake label, despite having only returned to it as recently as February 2012. [Vogue UK]

6. From ice cream to cocktails, 5 ways to eat pumpkins. [The Vivant]

7. Women were quick to embrace the social scrapbooking site, Pinterest, but men haven’t been taking it too seriously. Now that its just been valued at $3.8 billion, however, that’s likely about to change. [Daily Intelligencer]

8. Anna Wintour’s daughter, Bee Shaffer, is moving to New York to work as a segment producer for NBC’s “Late Night” with the show’s soon-to-be new host, Seth Meyers.  [Page Six]

9. How to extend the life of your blowout. [Beauty High]

10. “Breaking Bad” fans, meet Aaron Paul before he became Jesse Pinkman. He was ridiculously cool. [BuzzFeed]

 

