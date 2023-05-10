These Hermès Sandal Alternatives Are *Just* Like The Real Thing & They’re All Under $150

Scroll To See More Images

Much like their internationally coveted Birkin and Kelly handbags, Hermès’ Oran sandals have a cult following. The simple, oh-so-chic design truly goes with every outfit, from flowing maxi dresses and structured mini skirts to just jeans and a t-shirt. But, much like the purses from Hermès, the Oran sandals come at a high price tag, starting at $660 for the base and climbing upwards of $2,650 for the alligator leather iterations. If you’ve always dreamed of owning the classic style but don’t want to break the bank, it’s time to shop for a Hermès sandals dupe instead.

Thanks to the shoe’s popularity, there is just about every version of the “H”-shape strap sandal you can think of, from pebbled, vegan leather to faux-crocodile. Like the Oran’s vast color palette, the Hermès sandals dupes come in just about every hue you can think of, featuring shades of pink, orange, white, black, nude, and cognac and metallics like gold, silver, and brass.

So, get your credit cards ready and keep scrolling — these are the best Hermès sandals dupes for this summer that serve quiet luxury on a budget.

Steve Madden Haydyn Sandals

By far, this is one of the most popular Hermès sandals dupe on TikTok. The stitching on the leather mimics that of the Oran sandal. The main difference? The Steve Madden alternative has a half-inch heel, while the Hermes sandal has a quarter-inch heel.

Shade & Shore™ Lucia Slide Sandals

For a beachier take on the Oran sandal, choose these poolside-ready woven strap slides. The less-structured “H”-shape cutouts give a more relaxed and boho feel than the traditional leather version.

Saxon Light Nude and Gold Slide Sandals

For extra pizzazz, choose these woven gold, nude base sandals from Lulus that remind us of Hermès’ pricier picks.

French Sole Alibi Sandal

If you know you’re going to be wearing these sandals all the time, these higher-quality sandals at $150 are the way to go. “These are my favorite summer slides, and they go with everything,” writes one reviewer, “This is my 3rd summer wearing these, and they have held up extremely well.”

Stratuxx Kaze H Flat Sandal

Amazon’s ever-growing fashion hub does it once again (and by it, we mean provide us with a flawless alternative). The price tag of $35 is *chef’s kiss,* and we love that it comes in both smooth and pebbled leather.