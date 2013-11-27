How To Recreate This Entire Hermès Outfit For Less Than $250

Like any good shopper knows, it’s not always what you wear but how you wear it that really makes an outfit. That said, there’s nothing like owning a fabulous piece by a designer you love, such as Hermès, a label that can be credited with consistently churning out high-end, covetable pieces season after season.

However, it’s a grim reality that—while we might occasionally treat ourselves to one designer piece—the odds of snapping up a head-to-toe runway look isn’t exactly feasible, so sometimes a girl’s gotta be resourceful.

That said, we took one of our favorite looks from Hermès’ Fall 2013 runway show during Paris Fashion Week and tracked down similar items which to recreate the outfit.

Keep in mind, the aim isn’t to copy the outfit thread-for-thread, but rather build an outfitinspired by Hermes’ fantastic look for around $230. Yes, we’re aware that with some of the items, you’re not getting the same level of craftsmanship or quality of fabrics, but hey: It looks the part!

Click through the gallery above to see how to recreate an entire Hermès outfit for less than $250!