It’s A Birkin Bonanza! New Hermès Exhibition To Open In London This Spring

Have you ever wanted to get up close and personal with a Birkin? Even if you may not actually get your hands on one, a new exhibition in London will offer you fine-leather-loving ladies the next best thing.

The exhibit titled “Leather Forever” celebrates Hermès‘ 175th anniversary at 6 Burlington Gardens, sister space to the Royal Academy of Art, right in the British capital. The goal of the exhibition is to explore the fascination with creating luxury items from leather, and will also trace the legendary brand’s journey from 19th century saddle and harness maker to revered 21st century handbag institution.

But you can expect more than a bunch of fancy bags displayed in security-protected glass cases. At “Leather Forever”, Hermès artisans from the workshops in Paris will create bags right in front of presumably stylish visitors. You’ll get to watch first-hand how a beautiful piece of leather becomes an even more beautiful Hermès bag.

Other exhibit highlights (yes, there’s more) include pieces that were commissioned as gifts by Duke of Windsor for Wallis Simpson–that same Wallis Simpson from the greatest love story of the 20th century, according to Madonna’s W.E. Plus, exhibition attendees will have the option to place their bids for one (or all) of four bags, made especially for the exhibit, representing England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales to be auctioned off with proceeds going toward the London Academy of Arts.

“Leather Forever” will be on view from May 8th to May 27th. Oh, and did we mention that it’s free? Just one more reason to take a trip to London, as if we needed one.

[Photo via 2luxury2]