Hermes Collier de Chien Bracelet

INVESTMENT PIECE: Hermés Collier de Chien bracelet, $1,000.00, at hermes.com

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: Your grandmother wasn’t kidding when she said Hermés pieces would last a lifetime. The bracelet is a perfect accent for any outfit, adding a little bit of edge to a proper floral chiffon dress, or a little bit of class to a bomber jacket and jeans. With the leather available in a wide array of colors and the plating in silver or gold, the sophisticated bracelet is somewhat a “design-it-yourself” item. The Collier de Chien is essentially the Birkin Bag of arm jewelry… with one very crucial plus: no thirty year waiting list necessary before you can call it your own.

PRICE PER WEAR: (If worn everyday as we imagine it will be): Basically free!