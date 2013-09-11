Every Celebrity On the Planet Seems to Have the $2,800 Hermès Avalon Blanket

Sure, we’re all familiar with Hermès—the eternally covetable Birkin bags, the more affordable accessories like bracelets and belts, and even their ready-to-wear-collection—but you may be unaware of the French fashion’s house contributions to the world of home decor. For instance, do you know about the Hermès Avalon blanket? Even if you do, you likely don’t realize just how popular it is—and how many celebrities have it as a chic accent on their sofa, bed, or even in their baby nursery.

The deal with the Avalon is that it comes in a variety of colors, and generally measures 87″ by 102″, although there are other blanket sizes available. It will certainly keep you warm, as it’s made of 85 percent wool and 15 percent cashmere for that extra-comfortable touch. Of course, it will cost you—you can order it on the brand’s website for $2,800, which is actually a relative bargain compared to their purses.

Everyone from Giuliana Rancic to Ellen DeGeneres to Hilary Duff has an Avalon in their home—and they all utilize them completely differently. Interested in snagging one of these babies of your own? Get some home decor inspiration from these celebs!

