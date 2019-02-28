Here’s Why Meghan Markle & Priyanka Might Not Be Friends Anymore

As a reminder, before Meghan Markle was the Duchess of Sussex, she was an actress on the TV show Suits. Throwback! She and fellow actress Priyanka Chopra have been friends for a while, but it seems the “Isn’t It Romantic” star and Duchess might be on the rocks, a source says. So—are Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra still friends?

Chopra was a guest at Markle’s star-studdedwedding last May. She attended the special day with her friend Abigail Spencer. Asource told Page Six that Chopra was “crushed” because Markle couldn’t return the favor and attend her wedding to Nick Jonas in December. Per the source, Markle declined to attend Chopra’s multi-day wedding in Mumba. The Duchess and Chopra do have one thing in common still—they both got married at castles! The Duchess wed Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, while Chopra and Jonas tied the knot at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

But because Markle didn’t attend Chopra nuptials, it’s rumored that’s why Chopra didn’t attend Markle’s baby shower last week at the Mark Hotel. Serena Williams and Amal Clooney co-hosted the event (what a power team), and the guest list included Gayle King, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney and Abigail Spencer. Check out their arrivals:

The Quantico actress was not in attendance. Apparently she was “bogged down” in Los Angeles with meetings about an upcoming book she’s working on. However, many believe that was just an excuse. It seems the 36-year-old has some hard feelings over Markle not attending her wedding, Page Six reports.

To be fair, Markle has a pretty packed schedule and many royal events to attend. Most likely, she was unable to move her schedule around to accommodate getting to Mumbai and back home. On December 4, 2018 (just a couple days after Chopra’s wedding), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a carol service at Saint Luke’s, Chelsea.

It was in support of the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, which seems like it must’ve been pretty important to the Prince. The fund was set up in memory of a school friend of Prince Harry and Prince William who died in a car crash in 2002. Markle had also recently announced her pregnancy, and a source told Us Weekly that the mom-to-be didn’t attend her friend’s wedding due to the baby. It’s hard to believe Chopra would hold a grudge, but according to one source at Page Six, that’s exactly what she’s doing.

“Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes,” said the source. “Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is. She feels Meghan didn’t respect her, and didn’t respect their friendship.”

A spokesperson for Chopra declined to comment, but another source close to Chopra said, “There are no issues between the two women. They are friends, and anything you’re being told otherwise is inaccurate and untrue.”

That’s what we like to hear! Also, the two ladies have seen Hamilton together. Doesn’t that bond you for life?

It would be silly to lose a friendship over something somewhat insignificant in the grand scheme of life. Here’s Chopra excitedly heading to Markle’s wedding:

Just a year ago, Chopra was raving about what a wonderful person Markle is. “She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice.”

Here’s a shot from Chopra’s Instagram on her “girls day out” with Markle back in May 2016.