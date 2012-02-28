Here’s Why Being Rich Might Make You A Bad Person

Do you want to know what the difference is between you and that super rich girl sitting across the room? Well, besides the fact that they’re carrying an entire set of Celine luggage on their arms, they also might be a worse person … at least according to the National Academy of Sciences.

The Academy’s study says the “upper class” is more likely to do things that would be ethically frowned upon — things like breaking driving laws, taking candy from kids (rude!), lying and cheating. We haven’t seen anyone pull their Jaguar over to steal a tiny lad’s lollipop recently, but we must be looking in all the wrong places.

So the next time you start to turn green with envy, just remember that being rich will turn you into a morally empty person. To which we say, “Cheers!”