Here’s Scott Disick Canoodling with a Model in a Thong in Miami

Here’s Scott Disick Canoodling with a Model in a Thong in Miami

Photo: Getty

If E! News is to be trusted, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick gave their on-again, off-again relationship another try last month. But even if that was true, it apparently didn’t last very long—because Disick was photographed snuggling with a model named Jessica Harris in Miami yesterday, the Daily Mail reports. So, for all you Kourtney-and-Scott-together-forever types out there, well—sorry.

Here are a few pics of the damning evidence, for your viewing pleasure.

16230938 662294210619735 2294157769000878080 n Heres Scott Disick Canoodling with a Model in a Thong in Miami

Credit: Instagram | @penelopedisick1

16124002 211624782642275 3740070547992608768 n Heres Scott Disick Canoodling with a Model in a Thong in Miami

Credit: Instagram | @celebrityteawithz

Before you worry too much about Kourtney, she allegedly doesn’t give a damn. “Kourtney could not care less that Scott hooks up with other girls. They are broken up,” a source told ET. “There has been no chance of reconciliation for quite some time now.” Besides, this was just a short-lived thing, as TMZ reports—Disick apparently just met Jessica yesterday and hung out for the day.

So, forget what you heard from E! News, apparently. As for Harris, who goes by the name J Lynne professionally—she’s just out there trying to remain calm. “And in the midst of the crazy I am still at peace 🙏🏽 #thankful,” she posted yesterday, alongside a shot of some nice, restful palm trees. I mean, same, J Lynne. Same.

16230672 212273515902984 6446164707731570688 n Heres Scott Disick Canoodling with a Model in a Thong in Miami

Credit: Instagram | @iamjlynne

