Here’s How You Can Follow ‘The Hunger Games’ On Social Media

Even if you’re not excited about the film adaptation of Suzanne Collins‘ smash-hit young adult novels The Hunger Games, everyone you know is probably excited, and you’ll most likely end up seeing the movie anyway.

Basically, what I’m trying to say is that you need to get Hunger Games literate — and fast! The fine folks at Mashable compiled an insanely helpful list that charts different ways you can follow Hunger Games from different social media platforms and stay up to date. Here’s what you need to know:

Capitol Couture is a well-designed blog that focuses on the style and fashion of the upcoming film. It’s awesome, and a unique way of keeping tabs on all your Hunger Games news.

A Twitter account, @TheCapitolPN, regularly tweets updates about the characters, as well as the Hunger Games ceremonies, an integral part of the film. It also includes quite a few links to themed merchandise you may want to snag.

The Hunger Games is more active on Facebook than your average 17-year-old girl. “Like” them for exclusive information and an interactive experience with other crazy Hunger Games fans. Each of the 12 “Districts” has their own Facebook page!

If you’re not on Google+, you should be. Hunger Games is.

The Capitol site was originally a hidden website that fans had to find via a Twitter chase. Now, it provides more interactive fun and some sneak peeks.

The Hunger Games YouTube channel has everything you could possibly want — and more!

Happy hunting, you gamers!