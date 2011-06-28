Here’s How Rachel Zoe Would Dress Kate Middleton In Cali

Prince William and Kate Middleton are hopping across the pond next week to visit California for the first time, and the details of the Royal Couple’s itinerary are playing second fiddle to speculation about what the Duchess will be wearing. Since it’s Kate’s first time stateside, WWD knew that any old outfit from Selfridges wouldn’t do, so it called upon a number of womenswear and accessories designers to sketch custom looks for Duchess Catherine.

Max and Lubov Azria, Jenni Kayne and Trina Turk are among the designers who gave their input about Kate’s Left Coast look, but one of WWD‘s picks really caught our attention: Rachel Zoe, the Queen of California boho-glam herself, sketched a super glamorous seventies-inspired look for the trip.

The blouse and maxiskirt combo features a thigh-high slit, voluminous sleeves and a sash around the waist. “Its glamorous, Boho and sexy without being too revealing. Perfect for a beach party in Malibu,” Zoe said. I don’t know about you, but I’d die to see Kate’s transformation from a prim and proper princess to a Zoebot. Here’s hoping!

Photo via WWD