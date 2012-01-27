Here’s How To Make Sure Your Mom Disinherits You

You know when you’re out at a club, bopping along to Lady Gaga and spilling vodka soda all over yourself when you suddenly remember you haven’t checked in with your mother in three months? You quickly decide to give her a ring and let her know you’re still breathing, but of course, it turns into a fifteen minute conversation, complete with a rundown of what your dog eats every day for dinner.

It’s one of the more annoying situations you can find yourself in, and you can rest assured that we’ve all been there. But that’s why we have text messaging. Which is why we were a little confused that a new innovation has surfaced that allows you to check in with your mom through Foursquare.

According to TechCrunch, you begin the process by typing out your mom’s phone number. Then you log into Foursquare, and based on your info stored in the app your phone will call or text your mom with the message that you typed before your hash tag, your name, and whether you should be referred to as son or daughter.

Of course, in the time that it takes to do all of this, you could text your mom, bypass her annoying questions and get back to chugging down your latest cocktail and basking in the glory of your girlfriend’s “dance” circle. But if you’re looking for an easy way to piss your mom off and make your interactions with the woman who birthed you a little less personal, than this is the way to go.

Oh, the things we do for social media …

Photo: How To