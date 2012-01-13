Here’s How To Drink Your Way Through The Golden Globes

Fact: everything’s better with alcohol. And the Golden Globes are no exception, especially when they’re hosted by Ricky Gervais. So here at StyleCaster we put our party-centric minds together and came up with six rules for the perfect Golden Globes drinking game. Play along with us and let us know how your evening’s going. Here’s to Hollywood!

1. Every time Ricky Gervais mentions that the Globes are rigged, take one shot.

2. Whenever Gervais makes a joke about Tom Cruise, gather your friends ’round and get a waterfall going.

3. During every acceptance speech when someone cries, take a shot for every second they shed tears on stage.

4. For every moment that someone takes a crack at the Kardashian krew, do a social.

5. All acceptance speeches given tipsy or drunk warrant two shots.

6. Each time an absolute fashion disaster (think the Glee cast at the Emmys) walks down the red carpet, take a shot of tequila.

Happy sipping kids!