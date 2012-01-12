Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Being A Designer

Do you lie awake at night wondering how you’re going to make it in the design business? Are you curious about how our media-defined world is influencing the art of design? Do you just want to get a clue? Well then, check out this nifty little book.

Titled The Little Know-It-All: Common Sense For Designers, this 384 page tome — edited by Silja Bilz –is chock-full of just about anything you could ever want to know about design. Described as “A stimulating reference book for students and newcomers and a trusty companion for design and media professionals to use in their everyday work,” it seems like the kind of reading that everyone could benefit from.

This recently updated, nifty little piece of literature is available on Amazon for $30. So get ready to place some orders, it’s time to look and act smart in 2012!