This “Social Distancing From My Family” Candle Is The Only Gift I’m Giving This Year

When I don’t know what to get someone during the holidays, a candle is always my go-to gift. Rather than play it safe with a Yankee or Bath & Body Works pick—beloved faves of mine, don’t get me wrong!—I like to seek out fun, kitschy brands that add a little something ~extra~ to my fairly basic gift. Chances, are, I’m not the only one bringing a candle to my holiday hostess, so can you blame me for wanting mine to stand out? That said, this Here For The Burn candle review is for any of you who feel the same, because their Social Distancing From My Family Candle is officially the number one gift of the 2020 holiday season.

Yup, that’s right. I said what I said! Here For The Burn’s luxury statement candles are all great, but the Social Distancing From My Family Candle is downright hysterical. Will every single member of my family unwrap one of these babies on Christmas morning? Yes ma’am, they will! At $35 a pop, this candle sits in that perfect happy medium of “I dropped more than $20, so this counts as a legitimate gift” and “I didn’t have to spend my whole paycheck on something you’d like.” We love to see it!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

My favorite part about this candle is the now-and-later factor, something I always think about when buying great gifts. You want a wow-factor for the now—AKA, when they open it—and practicality for later. When your family opens their candles, they’ll crack up at the relatable AF social distancing message. But it’s so much more than a gag gift, because they’ll actually enjoy lighting the candle over the next few weeks. Now-and-later factor, nailed.

All Here For The Burn candles have the same notes of mango and guava, and they’re available now for pre-order, shipping November 2 just in time for the holidays. At $35 a pop, you might as well order at least two, since you can get free shipping on orders over $50. You can even contact them about making your own custom candles, so if there’s a specific quote you want candle-ized, you can totally make it happen.

Personally, I’d argue that the Social Distancing From My Family Candle is the absolute perfect gift for this holiday season, and I can’t wait to light it up while I social distance from my own family. If you’re looking for a fun gift and want to support a small business this holiday season, I highly recommend placing an order—and if your fam won’t appreciate the subtle dig, read on for a few other fun candle options below.

For Your Boo

Is it really ~alone time~ if you aren’t lighting up your Quarantine Bae Candle to set the mood?! The mango and guava scent is totally reminiscent of the vacation you two planned before quarantine ruined everything.

For Your Boss

This Out Of Office Candle is a sweet but not-so-subtle reminder to your boss to (please!) not bother you during the holidays.

For The Hostess

The hostess gives you wine, and you give them this Wine O’Clock Candle! TBH, I’m not sure who gets the better end of this deal. I love candles and wine almost equally.

For Your Mom

Be forewarned: This candle is not for regular moms! Seriously though, mamas and Mean Girls fans alike will rave over this Cool Mom Candle.